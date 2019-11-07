Noble Energy posts Q3 loss as higher production offset by lower prices

Noble Energy (NBL +0.6% ) edges higher after posting a slightly smaller than expected Q3 loss and a 12% Y/Y drop in revenues, largely due to lower oil and gas prices.

Q3 total sales volumes rose 12% Y/Y to 385K boe/day, as U.S. onshore assets averaged a record 293K boe/day including total liquids volumes of 203K bbl/day.

NBL expects Q4 sales volumes of 364K-376K boe/day, with U.S. onshore volumes anticipated at 276K-288K boe/day, and says full-year sales volumes continue to trend above original guidance.

Q3 unit production costs were below guidance at $8.39/boe, driven by workover reductions, compression optimization and lower fuel costs.

NBL says Q3 capex came in more than 12% below the midpoint of guidance at $556M, and it has reduced well costs at the DJ Basin and Delaware Basin by another $500K per well and are now more than $2M per well below year-end 2018 costs.

NBL cuts full-year capex guidance by an incremental $100M for a total reduction of $200M vs. original guidance, bringing 2019 capital estimate to $2.3B.

For Q4, NBL sees organic capex of $425M-$475M, with the Q/Q reduction reflecting planned lower activity and completion activities on the Leviathan project.

In addition to capex reductions, NBL lowers guidance for operating cash costs and G&A for the full year by more than $100M from original guidance.

The company says the Leviathan gas project offshore Israel is 96% complete, with first production now expected in December.