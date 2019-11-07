TPI Composites stumbles 22% on Q3 earnings miss

TPI Composites (TPIC -22.2% ) reported Q3 net sales growth of $50.5% Y/Y to $383.84M, with wind blades sales of $352.2 (+49.9% Y/Y).

Total billings for the quarter were $385.6M (+60.2% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin expanded by 10 bps to 6.7%; and operating margin expanded by 33 bps to 3.2%.

Adj. EBITDA was $27.62M (+57.2% Y/Y); and margin improved by 30 bps to 7.2%.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $64.25M, compared to $14.66M a year ago; and FCF of $42.9M.

Company postponed its Investor Day originally scheduled for November 15 in New York and will reschedule it as soon as its 2020 plans are finalized.

FY19 Guidance: Net sales $1.45B to $1.5B; total billings $1.38B to $1.4B (prior $1.45B to $1.5B); Adj. EBITDA $80M to $85M; and Loss per share between $0.18 and $0.23.

Previously: TPI Composites EPS misses by $0.12, misses on revenue (Nov. 6)