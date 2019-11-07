Dish Network up after subscriber growth, Q3 beat

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is up 1.7% in morning action after it topped expectations with its Q3 report, though key metrics declined year-over-year.

Revenues dipped nearly 7% to $3.17B, and net income fell to $353M from $432M a year ago.

But net pay TV subscribers reversed course and gained by about 148,000 in Q3, vs. a year-ago decline of about 341,000.

The company wrapped Q3 with 12.18M pay TV subscribers, including 9.49M Dish TV subs and 2.69M Sling TV subs.

Conference call to come at noon ET.

Press release