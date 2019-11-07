Wells Fargo brings in new public affairs head

Wells Fargo's (WFC +1.7% ) new CEO Charles Scharf takes action to reshape the bank's public image by bringing in William M. Daley as vice chairman of public affairs.

Daley has served as the chief of staff to President Obama and as secretary of commerce in the Clinton administration.

Most recently, he served as vice chairman at BNY Mellon, where he had responsibility for government affairs, communications, philanthropy, and corporate social responsibility.

He joins Wells Fargo effective Nov. 13 and will report directly to Scharf.