Costs add up as Pope Resources explores alternatives

"On November 5, 2019, we issued a press release announcing that we are in discussions with certain parties regarding one or more strategic transactions that, if consummated, may result in a merger of Pope Resources (POPE -0.6% ) or an acquisition of the Partnership," the company writes in an 10-Q filing.

"No definitive agreement has been reached and there can be no assurances that any transaction will result from these discussions. However, in exploring, developing and analyzing these transactions and the various alternatives, we have incurred greater than normal general and administrative expense as discussed further herein."