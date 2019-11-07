Vestas sees orders jump in Q3; shares rise ~11%

Vestas’ (OTCPK:VWDRY +11.4% ) Q3 sales, orders and profit surpassed expectations, as demand for renewable power sources has been growing along with global efforts to combat climate change.

Adjusted operating profit rose 55% Y/Y to €429M, and margin improved to 11.8% from 9.8%

Order intake reached 4,738 megawatt

However, the company also said that earnings are under pressure higher costs and falling prices.

Production costs increased by ~1.5% in 2019, and average selling price was €0.75M per megawatt, slightly below a forecast of €0.76M

Expects revenue between €11B - €12.25B in 2019 with adjusted EBIT margin of ~8-9%.

Forecasts service revenue to grow at a ‘minimum of 10%’ up from ‘~10%’.

