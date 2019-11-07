BHP shareholders vote to stay in mining industry lobby groups

BHP's (BHP +0.3% ) Australian shareholders vote against a resolution to end the company's membership in industry groups that advocate policies said to counter to Paris climate change treaty targets, backing the board's call as well as the vote taken by BHP investors in London.

"Climate change is a complex problem," BHP Chairman Ken MacKenzie told the Sydney annual general meeting in reiterating the company's view that it is easier to influence from within and that industry groups provide many essential avenues that were not acknowledged in the resolution.

Separately, BHP says it has not been affected by the sanctions imposed by the U.S. on subsidiaries of Chinese state-owned group COSCO.

BHP says COSCO is one of its strategic partners, but a due diligence check had shown none of the vessels it uses for dry bulk shipping of coking coal and iron ore were affected.