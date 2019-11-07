T-Mobile to light up 5G network Dec. 6

T-Mobile (TMUS +0.4% ) used its newest "Un-carrier" event to announce first major plans for its proposed merger with Sprint (S +1.4% ), including launching its 5G network on Dec. 6.

It's also launching a prepaid plan at $15/month -- T-Mobile Connect -- heavily undercutting the lowest-priced prepaid competitor. That plan will offer unlimited talk/text with 2GB of high-speed data (5GB of data at a $25/month price point).

The company is making a 10-year commitment for free 5G access for first responders at every public and nonprofit police, fire and EMS agency.

And its "Project 10Million" looks to close the "homework gap" with a $10B commitment to offer free Internet access and hardware to 10M eligible households without service.

Meanwhile, with a December trial standing in the way of the Sprint acquisition, the two companies are discussing terms for possibly extending their merger date, and CEO John Legere confirms that could include price renegotiation.