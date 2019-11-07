Mortgage rates fall back

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.69% for the week ending Nov. 7, retreating from 3.78% in the previous week and 4.94% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

After hitting a cycle low of 3.49% (30-year FRM) in September, rates have risen six out of the last nine weeks "due to modestly better economic data and trade-related optimism," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

“The improvement in sentiment has been one of the main drivers behind the surge in equity prices and will provide a halo effect to consumer spending heading into the important holiday shopping season,” Khater added.

15-year FRM averages 3.13% vs. 3.19% in the previous week and 4.33% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage of averages 3.39% vs. 3.43% a week earlier and 4.14% a year ago.

