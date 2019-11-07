Bellicum down 25% on potential T cell confusion issue with BPX-501

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM -25% ) slumps on 20% higher volume in apparent reaction to an ASH abstract related to T cell therapy rivogenlecleucel (rivo-cel) (formerly BPX-501).

A 10 year-old leukemia patient who received a hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) and rivo-cel relapsed after six months. An analysis of T cell purity showed an aberrant cell population expressing both surface CD3 and CD19 proteins while lacking additional B cell surface markers (excluding T cells with leukemia origin). Investigators believe that the dual-positive cells were BPX-501 cells derived from the patient's paternal donor and were still circulating despite the leukemia relapse.

They suggest considering alternative markers to CD19 as a synthetic identifier for post-transplant add-back products (like rivo-cel) since CD19 expression on effector T cells could complicate treatment with CD19-directed therapy.

Rivo-cel is designed to treat immunodeficiency following allogeneic HSCT aimed at preventing problems from relapse and infection.