10-year yield soars to 3-month high as traders price in rate hike

There's no particular news out today, but fixed-income traders must finally have woken up and taken note of a stock market at all-time highs, an unemployment rate of 3.5%, and the easing of trade tension with China. Yields at the long end of the Treasury curve are flying higher, with the 10-year up 11.4 basis pints to 1.924% - that's the highest since August 1. TLT -1.8% , TBT +3.6%

One month ago, the 10-year yield was at about 1.50%.

Checking the short end, punters have completely bailed on bets of more rate cuts, and have now priced in about a 50% chance of a rate hike at some point over the next year.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, EDV, TMF, VGLT, TBF, SPTL, TTT, ZROZ, TLH, UBT, VUSTX, DLBS, DLBL-OLD, TYBS, OPER, SCHQ