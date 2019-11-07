Citi gains after BofA analyst boosts price target

Citigroup (NYSE:C) climbs 2.1% after Bank of America analyst Erika Najarian raises its price target to $85 from $75, citing the bank's renewed consumer strategy.

Reiterates buy rating.

Says Citi's valuation is discounted vs. other money-center banks and may turn into a "story" stock from a "value" stock.

The autumn rally in bank stocks makes the upside potential for Citi especially compelling, she writes.

Compares with Quant rating of Neutral; SA Authors' average rating of Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

