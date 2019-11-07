EU still focusing on Apple antitrust probes

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says "many many concerns" have come in regarding Apple (AAPL +1.1% ) Pay for "pure competition reasons."

Vestager: "People see that it becomes increasingly difficult to compete in the market for easy payments."

In other antitrust news, Vestager says the EU is currently analyzing Apple's response to Spotify's antitrust complaint against the tech giant.

Last month, MLex sources said the EU was sending out questionnaires to online payment providers, banks, and app businesses about whether Apple Pay acts to stifle the competition.