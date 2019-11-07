More on Tutor Perini's Q3 results; lowers FY19 EPS guidance; shares +15%

Tutor Perini (TPC +15.7% ) reported revenue growth of 6.3% Y/Y driven by increased volume on Civil segment projects.

Segment sales: Civil $591.88M (+23.4% Y/Y); Building $421.24M (-7.9% Y/Y); and Contractors $249.53M (+5.6% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 22 bps to 9.7%.

Backlog was at $10.9B (+28% Y/Y), with double-digit backlog growth across all segments

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $111.36M, compared to $34.76M used a year ago.

Company continues to anticipate increased volume and greater profitability during the fourth quarter of 2019 and throughout 2020.

FY19 Outlook, lowered: Company expects a loss in the range of $5.01 to $5.16 per share (prior $4.77 to $4.97); and adj. EPS of $1.40 to $1.55 (prior $1.60-$1.80).

Previously: Tutor Perini EPS misses by $0.25, misses on revenue (Nov. 6)