Zagg +11% after backing guidance

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) rallies after reporting revenue ($146.5M vs. $142.1M consensus) and EBITDA ($20.8M vs. $19.6M consensus) ahead of estimates. Zagg execs say the benefit of acquisitions kicked in during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirms full-year guidance for revenue of $520M to $550M vs. $535M consensus and EPS of $0.75 to $1.00.

Shares of Zagg are up 11.15% to $8.22 to place them roughly in the middle of their 52-week range of $5.26 to $12.43.

Previously: Zagg EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)