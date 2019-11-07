AMD gains on new Threadrippers, Athlon

AMD (AMD +2.5% ) announces two third-generation Ryzen Threadripper processors: the 24-core, 48-thread Threadripper 3960X and the 32-core, 64-thread Threadripper 3970X.

Beyond the general performance improvements on the previous generation, the processors are built on AMD's 7nm Zen 2 architecture plus the new TRX40 platform and sTRX4 socket. Both models feature 72 usable PCIe 4.0 lanes.

AMD also announces the 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 9 3950X and the AMD Athlon 3000G budget CPU.

Pricing and availability: The Threadrippers are priced at $1,399 and $1,999, respectively, with the Ryzen 9 3950X at $749 and the budget CPU coming in at $49.

The budget chip is available on November 19 and the rest will drop on November 25.