Back-to-back oil auction disappointments sends Brazilian officials reeling

Brazil flopped again in the government's second oil auction in two days, as major global firms passed up promising offshore blocks and forced officials to reconsider a bidding system that gives a privileged position to state-run Petrobras (PBR +0.8% ).

"All majors are focused on capital discipline and value versus volume. They will not bid at any cost for pre-salt assets," says Marcelo de Assis, head of Latin America upstream for consultancy IHS.

In today's auction, PBR in consortium with China National Petroleum's (PTR +1% ) CNODC unit won the right to produce crude from the Aram offshore oilfield, but there no bidders for the other four blocks on offer.

The group offered the government the minimum bid of 29.96% of the oil produced from the field and will pay a $1.2B signing bonus.