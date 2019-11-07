Park Hotels slips 1.6% after cutting guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) dips 1.6% after the lodging REIT trimmed its guidance for 2019 adjusted FFO per share to $2.80-$2.90 vs. its previous view of $2.86-$2.98.

Compares with consensus estimate of $2.87.

Sees full-year comparable RevPAR growth of 1.0%-2% vs. 2.0%-3.5% as of July 2019.

Boosts full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $768M-$788M vs. $735M-$760M previously.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 68 cents exceeds the 66 cent consensus and increased from 65 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 comparable RevPar of $183.51 grew 1.9% Y/Y.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $180M increased 5.5%.

