Koppers jumps 13% post Q3 results; tightens FY19 guidance

Koppers (KOP +13.1% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 7.3% Y/Y to $474.9M, driven by continued demand in various end markets for wood-preservation products and services.

Sales by segment: Railroad and Utility Products and Services $198.8M (+7.5% Y/Y); Performance Chemicals $123.9M (+14.5% Y/Y); and Carbon Materials and Chemicals $152.2M (+1.8% Y/Y).

Q3 Operating margin expanded by 130 bps to 8.3%.

Adj. EBITDA was $61.2M (+14.8% Y/Y); and margin improved by 85 bps to 12.9%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $57M, compared to $8M a year ago.

Company says the pro-forma net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is projected to be in the range of 3.8x to 4.1x at December 31, 2019.

FY19 Guidance, lowered: Sales ~$1.8B; Adj. EBITDA $215M to $220M; and Adj. EPS $3.35 to $3.55 (prior $3.27 to $3.61).

Previously: Koppers Holdings EPS beats by $0.27, misses on revenue (Nov. 7)