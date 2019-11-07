Air Products misses Q4 earnings but issues upside 2020 guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (APD +2.8% ) rallies despite narrowly missing estimates for both FQ4 earnings and revenues, as it issues above consensus guidance for next year's earnings.

APD says Q3 adjusted EBITDA jumped 16% Y/Y to $957M, primarily driven by positive volume and pricing, with adjusted EBITDA margin rising by 610 basis points to 41.9%.

Q3 sales fell 1% Y/Y to $2.3B, as 5% higher volumes and 3% higher pricing were more than offset by lower energy cost pass-through, the modification of an India contract and unfavorable currency translations.

Industrial Gas sales in the Americas fell 5% Y/Y to $937M, EMEA sales of $489M tumbled 12%, and Asia sales of $732M increased 16%.

For Q1, APD expects EPS of $2.05-$2.10, in line with $2.10 with analyst consensus estimate.

For FY 2020, APD sees EPS of $9.35-$9.60 vs. $9.32 consensus, and it forecasts full-year capex of $4B-$4.5B, including anticipated spending for the Jazan gas and power project.