US Concrete Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+71.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $435.92M (+7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, USCR has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.