Magna International Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (-14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.32B (-3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mga has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.