Madison Square Garden Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, November 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.28 (-67.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $227.52M (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MSG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.