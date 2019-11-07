Fly Leasing Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (+170.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $148.2M (+41.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fly has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.