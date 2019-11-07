Glencore agrees on deal with Katanga for $5.8B rights issue

Katanga Mining says it plans to raise C$7.6B (US$5.8B) in a rights offering to repay debt to majority shareholder Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY).
Katanga will subsequently owe Glencore $1.5B, reducing its debt from $7.7B after experiencing setbacks including a fall in the price of cobalt from record levels of $95K/mt in 2018 to ~$35K/mt currently.
Glencore will swap $5.8B in debt for equity, which will increase its current 86% stake in Katanga; remaining shareholders also will have the chance to take up the rights issue, but it is not yet clear whether they will.
