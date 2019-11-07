NMI Holdings +12% as Q3 'raised the bar'

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) surges 12% after Q3 adjusted EPS of 71 cents blows away consensus of 62 cents and advances from 59 cents in Q2.

The beat was helped by 11% Q/Q increase in net premiums earned to $92.4M vs. $88.5M consensus, wrote BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, who notes that NMIH "raised the bar in several respects."

He points also to the company's adjusted return on equity of 23.7%; reiterates buy rating and price target of $36.

Primary insurance-in-force at Sept. 30, 2019 of $89.7B rose 10% from the end of Q2 and 41% Y/Y.

Q3 new insurance written of $14.1B rose 16% Q/Q and 92% Y/Y.

Q3 expense ratio of 36.0% declined from 39.1% in Q2 and 46.4% in Q3 2018.

Combined ratio of 38.8% improved from 48.1% a year ago.

Book value per share increased to $12.86 at Sept. 30, 2019 from $11.99 at June 30, 2019.

Previously: NMI Holdings EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)