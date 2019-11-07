Discovery +10% after Q3 profits beat

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is up 10.2% and tapping three-month highs after topping profit expectations with its Q3 report.

Revenues were generally in line with expectations, rising 3.3% overall. They were up 5% in constant currency.

U.S. ad revenues rose 3% and distribution 6%; international ad revenue rose 10%, meanwhile, and distribution (excluding foreign exchange) rose 8%.

Net income rose to $262M from $117M, and OIBDA rose 6% to $1.13B.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $1.41B (up 3.5%); Distribution, $1.2B (up 4.3%); Other, $64M (down 14.7%).

Free cash flow fell by 3% to $884M.

On its conference call, the company guided to Q4 U.S. affiliate revenue growth of 3-5%, with International affiliate growth in the high single digits and international ad growth in the mid-single digits.

It's reaffirming its full-year outlook for U.S. affiliate growth in the mid-single digits, along with solid free cash flow growth for the remainder.

