Duke Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.24B (+9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DUK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.