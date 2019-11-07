Takeda's Ninlaro successful in late-stage MM "switch" maintenance study

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (TAK +1.2% ) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, TOURMALINE-MM4, evaluating Ninlaro (ixazomib) as first-line maintenance therapy in adult multiple myeloma patients who have not received stem cell transplantation. The study met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival versus placebo.

The company says this is the first industry-sponsored study to explore "switch" maintenance, the use of medicines not included in initial induction therapy.

No new safety signals were observed.

Final results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Ninlaro is not currently approved for this use.