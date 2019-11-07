Albemarle warns of lithium oversupply, price weakness through next year

Lithium prices are down by nearly a third in the past year and the industry has 2x-3x more supply than needed, says Albemarle (ALB +6.6% ) CEO Luke Kissam.

"We are and will be dealing with the challenging market conditions for the next 12-18 months," Kissam said during today's earnings conference call, echoing a warning from rival Livent (LTHM +7.5% ) of "difficult" market conditions.

Alongside Q3 results, ALB said it would launch a $100M cost savings plan after announcing two weeks ago preliminary Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.53 and guidance cuts for full-year earnings and sales.

Asked during the call when ALB would start the cost cuts, Kissam said it was not yet clear and promised answers at the company's annual investor day planned for early December.

Kissam said ALB has no problems honoring existing contracts despite the challenging conditions and would be able to boost production if market conditions improve, but the company is in active negotiations with existing customers on long-term contracts which ultimately could prove favorable for the customers.

ALB also issued in-line guidance for FY 2019, seeing EPS of $6.00-$6.20 vs. $6.06 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $3.6B-$3.7B vs. $3.62B consensus.