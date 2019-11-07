Stocks hold gains as U.S. confirms tariff rollback pact

Stocks climb to new highs after a U.S. official confirms that part of the phase-one trade deal with China includes removing some tariffs.

The S&P 500 spiked to a new intraday high of 3,097.77, up 0.7%, after Bloomberg reported the news. The S&P now up ~0.6% .

Nasdaq gains 0.8% , after rising as much as 0.9%, and the Dow advances 0.9% vs its earlier 1.0% increase.

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 14 basis points to 1.95%.

By S&P 500 sector, communications services ( +1.3% ), financials ( +1.2% ), information technology ( +1.1% ) and energy ( +1.1% ) lead the market, while the typically defensive utilities ( -1.6% ) and real estate ( -1.2% ) sectors drop.

Crude oil gains 2.2% to $57.56 per barrel.

Gold declines 1.9% to $1,465.10 per ounce.