Sierra Oncology down 19% after pricing equity offering

Nano cap Sierra Oncology (SRRA -19.4% ) slumps on a 4x surge in volume in reaction to the pricing of its public offering of convertible preferred stock and warrants.

Each share of Series A convertible preferred plus Series A & B warrants will be offered at a combined price of $1,000.

The total offering is 103K Series A shares, ~312M Series A warrants to purchase up to ~312M common shares and ~312M Series B warrants to purchase up to ~103M common shares, both at $0.33.

Each Series A convertible preferred share, convertible into common at $0.33, is accompanied by 3,030 Series A warrants and 3,030 Series B warrants.