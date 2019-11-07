Canadian Natural powers higher after Q3 earnings topper

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +7.1% ) rallies after easily beating estimates for both Q3 earnings and revenues, as the country's largest oil producer benefited from higher production.

CNQ says it achieved record quarterly adjusted funds flow of ~$2.88B, as operating costs were below forecast and production was at the top end of company guidance.

Q3 total production jumped 11% Y/Y to 1.18M boe/day from 1.06B boe/day in the year-ago quarter.

CNQ says Q3 operating costs per boe were reduced by ~11%, including at the Pelican Lake asset where "strong and sustainable" operating costs of $6.10/bbl were achieved, a 5% Y/Y reduction; also thermal in situ assets operating costs improved by 14% to $9.77/bbl and oil sands mining and upgrading assets operating costs fell 12% to $20.05/bbl of synthetic crude oil.

CNQ maintains its previous guidance for annual production and capital expenses, but expects natural gas output of 1.485B-1.545B cf/day, up from 1.44B-1.46B cf/day in an earlier forecast.