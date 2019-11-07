Home Capital -3.8% after court ruling

Home Capital Group (OTCPK:HMCBF) drops 3.8% after the Ontario Superior Court ruled that a case brought against the company related to HVAC rental equipment financing will go to trial.

The court also ordered certification of certain of the issues advanced by the class in the case against Home Trust and its co-defendant.

The case wasn't an appropriate one for summary judgment as sought by the plaintiff, the court said.

Home Trust said it continues to believe it has good and valid defenses to this claim and intend to fully defend its conduct.