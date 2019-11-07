Eletrobras wins Bolsonaro approval for 9.9B reais capital increase

Eletrobras (EBR +0.1% ) says Brazil Pres. Bolsonaro approved a capital increase of as much as 9.9B reais ($2.42B) that the state-run power company's board was seeking.

Shareholders will consider the increase at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for Nov. 14, EBR says in a filing.

Bolsonaro signed a bill earlier this week for EBR's privatization, but a sale of major state asset that must be approved by Brazil's Congress, which may offer strong resistance because the government dropped the idea of maintaining a golden share in EBR that would give it a veto over any decisions the company makes after it is sold.