Meredith -2.4% after Q1 revenues fall short

After initially running positive on the day, Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is -2.4% after a fiscal Q1 report where it topped profit expectations and fell just short of revenue projections after a decline in a non-election year.

Revenue from continuing operations fell to $725M from $774M, and earnings from continuing operations dropped to $12M from $16M (excluding special items, it fell to $21M from $30M).

Local media performance was impacted by a protracted retransmission dispute with Dish Network.

EBITDA of $122M was down from a prior-year $143M, which included $33M more from cyclical political advertising.

Digital ads hit a Q1 record.

Revenue breakout: National Media Group, $533M (down 4.9%); Local Media Group, $193M (down 10.1%).

For Q2, it's guiding to National Media Group revenues of $570M-$590M, Local Media Group revenues of $215M-$220M, and per-share earnings from continuing operations of $0.73-$0.86.

For the full-year, it continues to expect revenues of $3B-$3.2B and per-share earnings from continuing operations of $2.38-$2.69 ($2.58-$2.88 excluding special items).

