SYNA +6% on leaked Q1 beats, upside outlook

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) leaks its Q1 report early with $339.9M in revenue (consensus: $314.44M) and $1.22 EPS (consensus: $0.73). The upside Q2 outlook sees revenue of $345-365M compared to the $334.14M estimate with a revenue mix that has mobile at 54%, IoT at 25%, and PC at 21%.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 41.5% versus the 39-41% guidance.

Cash flow from operations totaled $47M.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

SYNA shares are up 6.2% to $49.19.

Post updated with more details from the report.