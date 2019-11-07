Nielsen -4.2% after announcing spin-off, cut dividend

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is a key underperformer on earnings for the day, down 4.2% after a Q3 report where the company announced plans to spin off its Global Connect business.

The separation is the result of a strategic review, and it will create two independent publicly traded companies. That will also mean a cut to the quarterly dividend (to $0.06 from $0.35) to strengthen the two prospective balance sheets.

After the separation, David Kenny will serve as CEO of the Global Media business, and the company is searching for a CEO of the Global Connect business.