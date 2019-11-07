Nielsen boosts adjusted EPS on slight revenue gain

Nielsen (NLSN -4% ) revenues rose only fractionally in a Q3 report that came alongside news it would spin off part of the company into a new publicly traded entity, and slash its dividend in the process.

Overall revenues ticked up 0.6% to $1.61B, in line with expectations.

Global Media revenues rose 3.9% to $870M (audience measurement up 4.2%, and plan/optimize up 3.3%).

And revenues at Global Connect, the business it intends to spin off, fell 2.2% to $746M (Measure revenues -2.8%, Predict/Activate revenues down 0.9%).

The company swung to a net loss of $472M from a gain of $96M; that incorporated an impairment charge of $1.004B tied to writing down goodwill in the Connect segment.

But adjusted EPS rose to $0.51 from $0.45 amid higher operating profits and lower effective tax rate.

It's raising full-year guidance on adjusted EPS to $1.77-$1.83 from a previous $1.70-$1.80 (and compared to consensus for $1.77).

Earnings call presentation

Press release