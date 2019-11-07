EU scrutinizing Google's antitrust proposals

Google's (GOOG +2.4% )(GOOGL +2.3% ) antitrust proposal to help shopping rivals hasn't led to more traffic for its competitors, according to European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

Two years ago, Google received a $2.65B fine for favoring its own shopping service to rivals. In response, Google offered to let competitors bid for ad space at the top of a search page.

Key quote: "We may see a show of rivals in the shopping box. We may see a pickup when it comes to clicks for merchants. But we still do not see much traffic for viable competitors when it comes to shopping comparison."

Vestager also says she is monitoring Google's proposal in another antitrust case involving Android. Google was fined for pre-installing its browser and search app on Android phones.

The tech giant now plans to launch a choice screen for Android users that includes competitors.

Vestager: "It remains to be seen how this will work but we will follow it very very closely."