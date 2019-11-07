Capital One moves information security chief to advisory role - WSJ

Capital One Financial (COF +1.1%) is shifting its chief information security officer to another role at the bank in the aftermath of a massive data breach, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
Michael Johnson will become an adviser, and the bank will start an external search for a replacement.
Meanwhile, Mike Eason, chief information officer of COF's commercial bank, will serve as interim CISO.
The bank disclosed in July that a hacker accessed the personal information of ~106M of its card customers and applicants. Since the disclosure, at least a dozen cybersecurity employees have left the bank, people familiar with the matter said.
