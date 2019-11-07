Alphabet's Chronicle is imploding, losing execs - report

Earlier this year, Alphabet's (GOOG +2.3% )(GOOGL +2.3% ) cybersecurity division launched its first commercial product. Now, a Motherboard report suggests internal turmoil have all but killed Chronicle.

Chronicle was spun out of Alphabet's X moonshot lab, and then was folded into Google Cloud this past June.

Chronicle has recently lost its CEO and CSO and the CTO has announced his planned departure.

Anonymous employees blame the wave of departures on Chronicle losing its vision, a lack of visibility on future plans, and the unit being folded back into Google.