Service Properties Trust Q3 Earnings Preview

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 8th, before market open.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.20 (-81.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $587.35M (-2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, svc has beaten FFO estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 2 downward.