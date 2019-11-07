Essent Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+16.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $216.35M (+16.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, esnt has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.