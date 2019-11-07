Virtu Financial starts capital markets unit for corporate issuers

Virtu Financial (VIRT -1.2% ) launches Virtu Capital Markets business unit to service corporate issuers and sponsors.

The new unit will offer at-the-market services go global public issuers looking to raise equity capital in primary markets and provide corporate stock buyback services to issuers and sponsors looking to transact in the secondary market.

Jeffrey Lumby is joining Virtu to head up the capital markets unit; he was previously head of equity capital markets at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Joshua Feldman joins Virtu Capital Markets as a managing director; previously, he was a senior member of the equity capital markets team at Cantor Fitzgerald.