Pinnacle West whacked by weather in Q3 earnings miss

Pinnacle West (PNW -3.7% ) plunges to nine-month lows after missing Q3 earnings estimates and reporting a 6% Y/Y decline in revenues to $1.19B, weighed by weather variations, lower transmission revenues and lower market returns for pension benefits.

Citing "significantly below normal weather" YTD, PNW says full-year EPS will not reach the lower end of previous guidance of $4.75-$4.95 vs. $4.77 analyst consensus estimate.

PNW also issues downside guidance for FY 2020, seeing EPS of $4.75-$4.95 vs. $5.04 consensus, and expects to achieve a weather-normalized, consolidated earned return on average common equity of more than 9.5%.