Targa Resources eyes sale of Permian crude gathering assets

Targa Resources (TRGP +0.9% ) says it is looking to sell its crude oil gathering assets in the Permian Basin, following its $47.3M Q3 loss amid lower realized prices for natural gas liquids.

TRGP's crude oil gathering pipelines in the Permian moved 65K barrels of crude oil during 2018.

TRGP says Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose 14% Y/Y to $349.6M, driven by meaningful contributions from recently completed growth projects in its Gathering and Processing and Downstream segments.

Q3 fractionation volumes came in flat Q/Q as TRGP completed a scheduled turnaround and related maintenance, and the fractionation complex in Mont Belvieu has since returned to operating at a very high utilization rate.

Q3 distributable cash flow was $229.9M, resulting in a ~1.0x coverage ratio.

TRGP maintains its FY 2019 net growth capex guidance of $2.4B but its preliminary outlook for 2020 net growth capital spending is $1.2B-$1.3B.