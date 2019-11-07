Google, Telecom Italia team on data centers

The partnership will involve Google (GOOG +2% )(GOOGL +1.9% ) sharing its data center expertise with Telecom Italia (OTC:TI) to help the phone company sell new services to clients.

The companies will also build new data centers, which will be wholly owned by Telecom Italia.

Telecom Italia plans to hire or train more than 800 cloud engineers over the coming years.

Related: Last month, Bloomberg reported that Telecom Italia was considering spinning off its 23 Italian data centers in an IPO that could value the business around €1B.