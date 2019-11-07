EOG on the rise after raising oil production outlook while restraining capex

EOG Resources (EOG +4.6% ) surges after exceeding Q3 oil production targets and trimming its 2019 capital spending plan.

EOG increased its full-year forecast for oil volume growth to 15% Y/Y from 14% and tightened its spending guidance to $6.2B-$6.4B from $6.1B-$6.5B previously, even as it said it was adding two more plays in the Delaware basin.

"For the third quarter in a row, EOG exceeded oil production expectations and capex was below expectations," Capital One analysts say, adding that it "sensed some investor apprehension ahead of earnings, so this solid print should quell any fears that were out there."

EOG, which reported $337M in free cash flow for the quarter, said it could increase production, raise its dividend and generate free cash flow at $55/bbl oil.

EOG's plans for reduced capital spending come as oilfield services pricing has fallen and do "not have much room to go lower," the company said on its earnings conference call.