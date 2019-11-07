CommScope +23% after adjusted profits beat

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is up 23% to three-month highs after its adjusted profits beat expectations in Q3 after revenues more than doubled as reported due to the Arris acquisition.

Revenues were down 15% on a pro forma basis, mainly due to lower sales to cable operators and unfavorable foreign exchange impact of about 1%.

EBITDA rose 55.5% to $369.8M, and non-GAAP cash flow from operations was $535M.

GAAP operating income fell to a loss of $50.8M amid acquisition accounting adjustments and other items.

Sales by segment (comparisons vs. pro forma): Connectivity, $634.5M (down 13.3%); Mobility, $405.9M (down 3.1%); CPE, $826.4M (down 12.2%); N&C, $376.9M (down 29.2%); Ruckus, $136.5M (down 23.2%).

Sales by region: U.S., $1.43B (up 119.4%); Europe, Middle East and Africa, $423.1M (up 79.6%); Asia Pacific, $251.3M (up 40.2%); Caribbean and Latin America, $187.6M (up 215.8%); CAnada, $85.5M (up 270.1%).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $2.2B-$2.4B (vs. consensus for $2.45B), operating income of $55M-$92M, and adjusted EPS of $0.27-$0.37 (below consensus for $0.49).

